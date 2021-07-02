COVID-19: South Africa records 21,584 new cases and 382 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 21,584 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,995,556.

Gauteng accounts for the majority of new cases (59%), followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (7%) provinces.

382 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 61,029 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,754,793 representing a recovery rate of 87,9%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 3,155,717 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.