Business Unity SA: Govt communication on vaccines needs to be clear, consistent
There are growing calls from the private sector for government to allow companies to roll out their own vaccine plans.
To date, the government has vaccinated 3,155,717 people since the beginning of the rollout.
On Thursday, the government opened vaccine registration for people between the ages of 50 and 59.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Business Unity South Africa vice president Martin Kingston about the involvement of the private sector in administering the vaccine.
I think the rollout is going much more successfully than many have seen it first-hand. These rollouts are extremely complicated and the private sector has to work hand-in-glove with the public sector.Martin Kingston, Vice president - Business Unity South Africa
There is still an issue about messaging, it needs to be much clearer, much more consistent and much more precise about what is happening so we can build trust because there are low levels of trust that need to be discussed.Martin Kingston, Vice president - Business Unity South Africa
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
