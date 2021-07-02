PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed
Mitch was getting tired of stares and people attempting to break his car window to save his dog Phoebe that he decided to write a note explaining the situation.
The Instagram post has gone viral where Mitch explains how Phoebe is taxidermied.
Check out their pictures here:
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100935991_funny-punk-rock-dog-with-guitar-wearing-a-mullet-hairstyle-wig-and-spiked-collar.html?vti=loml1wck7j34npsdhp-1-1
More from Lifestyle
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client.Read More
RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days
Tributes are continuing to pour in for the late Steve Kekana.Read More
Running from home to make it big in Joburg: Mercy Pakela on her career
Born in the Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, Mercy Pakela carved a signature style for herself at the same time as the likes of her mates such as Brenda Fassie and Yvonne Chaka Chaka were climbing the ladder to superstardom.Read More
South African music legend Steve Kekana has passed away
The family of legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has confirmed that he has passed away.Read More
WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.Read More
WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More