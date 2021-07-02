PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed

Mitch was getting tired of stares and people attempting to break his car window to save his dog Phoebe that he decided to write a note explaining the situation.

The Instagram post has gone viral where Mitch explains how Phoebe is taxidermied.

Check out their pictures here:

Listen to what else has gone viral here: