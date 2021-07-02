PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening. 4 July 2021 8:28 PM
READ IN FULL: Jacob Zuma's press address after the ConCourt ruling against him A majority ruling by the Constitutional Court ruled Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court for not attending the commission. 4 July 2021 8:21 PM
LISTEN: When and how to disclosure your mental health condition to your employer Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer. 4 July 2021 11:01 AM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid Former President Jacob Zuma gives a public address live from his Nkandla homestead on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Cou... 4 July 2021 4:53 PM
ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s deba... 4 July 2021 10:26 AM
Zuma could dodge jail for now as ConCourt agrees to hear rescission application Jacob Zuma filed an urgent application on Friday, calling on the apex court to relook its decision to have him incarcerated. 3 July 2021 4:56 PM
View all Politics
Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business. 3 July 2021 11:12 AM
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base) Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 1 July 2021 7:47 PM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 8:46 AM
RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days Tributes are continuing to pour in for the late Steve Kekana. 1 July 2021 5:35 PM
Running from home to make it big in Joburg: Mercy Pakela on her career Born in the Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, Mercy Pakela carved a signature style for herself at the same time as the likes of her mates s... 1 July 2021 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral

2 July 2021 8:46 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Dogs
Taxidermy
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed

Mitch was getting tired of stares and people attempting to break his car window to save his dog Phoebe that he decided to write a note explaining the situation.

The Instagram post has gone viral where Mitch explains how Phoebe is taxidermied.

Check out their pictures here:

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




2 July 2021 8:46 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Dogs
Taxidermy
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Lifestyle

US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed

2 July 2021 9:04 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'

1 July 2021 7:29 PM

Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RIP Steve Kekana: Sipho Mabuse, Joe Nina pay tribute & describe his final days

1 July 2021 5:35 PM

Tributes are continuing to pour in for the late Steve Kekana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Running from home to make it big in Joburg: Mercy Pakela on her career

1 July 2021 3:37 PM

Born in the Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, Mercy Pakela carved a signature style for herself at the same time as the likes of her mates such as Brenda Fassie and Yvonne Chaka Chaka were climbing the ladder to superstardom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African music legend Steve Kekana has passed away

1 July 2021 2:08 PM

The family of legendary South African musician Steve Kekana has confirmed that he has passed away.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral

1 July 2021 10:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor

1 July 2021 9:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are you financially prepared for the third wave?

30 June 2021 3:24 PM

Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Lost dog returns home at 3am and rings doorbell goes viral

30 June 2021 9:03 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Learning new skills...19-year-old learning how to swim goes viral

30 June 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma

Local Politics

READ IN FULL: Jacob Zuma's press address after the ConCourt ruling against him

Local

WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE ANALYSIS: Does Zuma have a leg to stand on?

4 July 2021 8:37 PM

'Let's not play with war,' Nzimande seemingly warns pro-Zuma supporters

4 July 2021 5:09 PM

WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid

4 July 2021 4:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA