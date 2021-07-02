JZ Foundation: Zuma to address the nation this weekend on his pending arrest
JOHANNESBURG - The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Friday said the former president would address the nation on developments around his pending arrest over the weekend.
It has confirmed he’ll be speaking publicly – sometime over the next two days – as News24 reports that acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe has signed off on a warrant for committal for the former leader to be imprisoned at the Westville correctional centre in KwaZulu-Natal.
The publication has also said Zuma is expected to file an urgent application for a recission of the Constitutional Court ruling which sentences him to 15 months behind bars.
Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court after he refused to testify at the state capture inquiry.
His foundation said it had no knowledge of where Zuma would be jailed and wouldn’t comment on whether he wanted to challenge the ConCourt sanction.
President Zuma will definitely address the nation this weekend.
President Zuma will definitely address the nation this weekend. pic.twitter.com/HAhi8DbCXM
As Zuma’s loyal supporters seek ways to make their outrage heard, the former president has not revealed his next move.
It’s understood while he is in his home province, he is yet to return to his beloved Nkandla home, which has seen demonstrations from those who want to see his pending arrest halted.
His spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said Zuma would make himself seen and heard this coming weekend.
He’s also refused to say if there’s any merit to claims that the former leader is challenging the matter in court.
And when asked if he knows where Zuma will be jailed – this is what he had to say: “There’s no official communication that I’m aware of that says anything like that.”
Meanwhile, the MKMVA has also said it would hold a briefing on Friday on Zuma’s pending arrest. Its members have been stationed outside his home for months now, claiming they’re protecting the former president.
