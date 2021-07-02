Should Ramaphosa & all ANC '17 presidential runners be obliged to reveal donors?





Not disclosing political presidency campaign funders is a "recipe for corruption", so said Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in his minority judgment in the CR17 campaign ruling delivered by the Constitutional Court on Thursday.

The Constitutional Court found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to the CR17 campaign.

The court has dismissed Mkwebane's appeal of the High Court's findings on funding for Ramaphosa's presidential campaign. Ramaphosa challenged Mkhwebane's report and won; the Public Protector then took her cause to the Constitutional Court, which ruled the president did not deliberately mislead Parliament.

Clement Manyathela shares on the 702 Open Line what the Chief Justice said in his minority ruling and asked callers to call in and offer their opinions.

I think the Chief Justice [Mogoeng] made some interesting points in his dissenting judgment... he argues that, in the interests of transparency and ethical leadership, the president should have disclosed the donors of his CR17 campaign and let me quote the judgment: 'When people give the president a donation or financial assistance for the purpose of realising his ultimate political dream, he was - by accepting help - exposing himself to the situation involving the risk of conflict. The refusal for the public to know who funded the campaign is a recipe for corruption, albeit unintended. The president had to duty to know, if he did not know, who was funding his campaign... Clement Manyathela, host of The Clement Manyathela Show

What I find interesting that we should explore is, if, for example, I'm a donor to the CR17 campaign and my name is disclosed, does it mean that, as long as Cyril is President, I've shut the door for me to receive business from government? Or, alternatively, does it mean that the other contestants did not receive from the same funders? How do we know that because the public seems to be obsessed with the issue that Ramaphosa should disclose - fair enough. But the other contestants, how do we know they did not receive from the same funders? William, caller

