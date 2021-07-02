Banks and insurance companies must give loan payments, premiums relief - Cosatu
Organised business and labour in the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) are demanding income and tax relief for businesses that are closing down during lockdown Level 4.
Earlier this week Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which dispersed about R6-billion in Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme to support workers during lockdown last year, has sufficient funds to offer support for the next two weeks.
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) parliamentary coordinator and delegate to Nedlac Matthew Parks tells Mandy Wiener more on The Midday Report.
As Cosatu that is what we have been fighting for throughout the pandemic. If you don't allow any worker or any work affected to earn an income to survive, you must give them some support.Matthew Parks, Cosatu delegate to Nedlac
We're hoping to finalise an agreement in the next few days, ideally this week. There is sufficient funds in the UIF to provide this support. We have engaged with our UIF colleagues to ramp up the population so that this can go live as soon as possible because many workers, waiters for example, depend upon workers worked to get cash.Matthew Parks, Cosatu delegate to Nedlac
The banks and insurance companies have been missing in action. They must give some loan payments and insurance premiums relief to these workers because, how do you pay when your obligations when you're not earning a salary?Matthew Parks, Cosatu delegate to Nedlac
