'How on earth did you not plan?' Association furious over unplaced doctors





The South African Medical Association (Sama) is threatening to take the government to Court over unplaced junior doctors.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Sama chairperson Dr Angelique Coetzee says they have written to the Acting Minister of Health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane about their concerns.

There is a huge problem, it is not that this was not known to the National Department of Health, they knew about this. Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medical Association

At least 133 of these interns have been placed, I think they got their letter yesterday. There is still a 155 left and it is unacceptable. How on earth did you not plan? Dr Angelique Coetzee, National chairperson - South African Medical Association

