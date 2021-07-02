ANC postpones NEC meeting amid fears of violence in KZN by Zuma supporters
JOHANESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has postponed its national executive committee (NEC) meeting amid fears of violence in KwaZulu-Natal as former President Jacob Zuma’s supporters gather outside his home in order to defend him.
The party’s deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte announced the decision taken by ANC top officials in a statement on Friday afternoon.
She said they were mindful of the situation developing in KwaZulu-Natal; she herself raising their concerns over violence, injury and loss of life.
The NEC meeting was scheduled to take place over the next three days.
There has been rising tension in some quarters of Zuma’s home province since he was handed 15-month jail sentence by the Constitutional Court for being in contempt of court.
While the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences already had pressing matters such as the growing COVID-19 pandemic, its embattled suspended secretary general Ace Magashule who took the ANC to court and violent branch general meetings, it now has a cloud in the form of Zuma’s looming jail sentence hovering over it.
In the statement by Duarte on Friday, she said officials understood the need to give clear and principled leadership to ensure the maintenance of the rule of law and to avoid violence, injury and loss of life
She said NEC members would be deployed to assist the provincial leaders this weekend.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC postpones NEC meeting amid fears of violence in KZN by Zuma supporters
Source : Christa van der Walt/EWN
More from Politics
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid
Former President Jacob Zuma gives a public address live from his Nkandla homestead on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Court ruling against him.Read More
ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt
ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s debacle had reignited concerning divisions amid threats of defiance by his supporters.Read More
Zuma could dodge jail for now as ConCourt agrees to hear rescission application
Jacob Zuma filed an urgent application on Friday, calling on the apex court to relook its decision to have him incarcerated.Read More
Should Ramaphosa & all ANC '17 presidential runners be obliged to reveal donors?
The Constitutional Court yesterday found that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane had no evidence that President Cyril Ramaphosa personally benefitted from the donations made to the CR17 campaign.Read More
JZ Foundation: Zuma to address the nation this weekend on his pending arrest
The Jacob Zuma Foundation said it had no knowledge of where the former president would be jailed and wouldn’t comment on whether he wanted to challenge the ConCourt sanction.Read More
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billionRead More
ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter
The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign
The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president.Read More
More from Local
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening.Read More
READ IN FULL: Jacob Zuma's press address after the ConCourt ruling against him
A majority ruling by the Constitutional Court ruled Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court for not attending the commission.Read More
LISTEN: When and how to disclosure your mental health condition to your employer
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer.Read More
ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt
ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s debacle had reignited concerning divisions amid threats of defiance by his supporters.Read More
Health workers urged to discuss vaccine benefits, risks with pregnant women
The Department of Health announced on Saturday that all pregnant and breastfeeding women who are eligible to be vaccinated can receive the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson jab.Read More
'Don't spend 20 years paying off your bond' Certified financial planner advices
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse about taking out a mortgage loan.Read More
COVID-19: SA records 26,485 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 16,091 cases
The Health Department says 3,305,965 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications
The city said Geoff Makhubo will remain in hospital until his medical team is satisfied with his recovery.Read More
Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business.Read More