'It's a horrible place to be in': Junior doctors desperate to be placed by gov





The Internship and Community Service Programme has failed to place junior doctors for the midyear cycle of 2021.

The Junior Doctors’ Association of South Africa is calling for urgent action from government as graduates are desperate to start work.

The association says it, for the better part of four years, been engaging with the ICSP to ensure the timeous placement of junior doctors. It has alerted them of the potential future challenges that the programme would be facing if the issue of funding is not sorted out.

Ultimately there has not been enough movement and preparation in this regard and unfortunately, it means doctors continue to sit at home.

The association urged the Departments of Health and Treasury to avail funds for the placement of all statutory health workers and to also consider that the number of doctors who are qualifying each year is growing and that they need to take into account when allocating funds.

Failing which, it says this issue will spill over to the annual cycle for the placement of doctors for 2022.

Nickolaus Bauer, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Dr Tshepile Tlali, acting chairperson of the association.

It's a very, very horrible place to be in because you go through six years, some people may go through more, of university - which in itself is strenuous. In that time, a lot of us accumulate student debt and now, you're expecting to have a job for internship or community service and beyond and now you can't do that and you can't fulfill the obligations that you have that may go beyond student debt. Dr Tshepile Tlali, Acting chairperson - Junior Doctors’ Association of South Africa

There's absolutely nothing they can. It's not like they can go and assist at a hospital somewhere because they have not been signed off as independent medical practitioners. Dr Tshepile Tlali, Acting chairperson - Junior Doctors’ Association of South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...