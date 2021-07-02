Can the POPI Act finally help us get rid of annoying spam calls & SMSes?
Most of us have had to deal with annoying advertising SMSs from companies we often don’t even know, let alone ones we have provided our details to.
Yet, many consumers do not know that they are protected by the law.
If we take into consideration the soon coming deadline for business to abide by the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPI) and the Consumer Protection Act – that stipulates that any company embarking on a direct marketing campaign has to check its list of numbers against a new national, opt-out register called the Do Not Contact Registry (DNCR), consumers should not have to deal with unsolicited advertising.
Nickolaus Bauer, standing in for John Perlman, speaks to Ilonka Badenhorst from the Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA) to talk about whether PoPI will finally get consumers rid of unsolicited communication.
When we refer to spam, those are unsolicited messages. This means that a company has approached a consumer with a direct marketing approach and that consumer has not given them explicit consent to receive direct marketing from that company... It's especially relevant now with the PoPI Act that has come into force yesterday, which actually specifically prohibits this type of marketing.Ilonka Badenhorst, Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA)
Listen to the audio below for more...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114277539_young-woman-holding-phone-in-hands-reading-message-news-browsing-internet-online-mobile-apps-using-d.html
More from Local
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening.Read More
READ IN FULL: Jacob Zuma's press address after the ConCourt ruling against him
A majority ruling by the Constitutional Court ruled Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court for not attending the commission.Read More
LISTEN: When and how to disclosure your mental health condition to your employer
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer.Read More
ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt
ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s debacle had reignited concerning divisions amid threats of defiance by his supporters.Read More
Health workers urged to discuss vaccine benefits, risks with pregnant women
The Department of Health announced on Saturday that all pregnant and breastfeeding women who are eligible to be vaccinated can receive the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson jab.Read More
'Don't spend 20 years paying off your bond' Certified financial planner advices
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse about taking out a mortgage loan.Read More
COVID-19: SA records 26,485 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 16,091 cases
The Health Department says 3,305,965 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications
The city said Geoff Makhubo will remain in hospital until his medical team is satisfied with his recovery.Read More
Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business.Read More