COVID-19: SA records 24,270 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 14,198 cases





The Health Department says it has recorded 24,270 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,019,826.

Gauteng province has recorded 14, 198 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

303 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 61,332 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,773,930 representing a recovery rate of 87,8%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 3,292,671 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.