COVID-19: SA records 24,270 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 14,198 cases
The Health Department says it has recorded 24,270 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,019,826.
Gauteng province has recorded 14, 198 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
303 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 61,332 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 21,584 new cases and 382 deaths**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,773,930 representing a recovery rate of 87,8%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 3,292,671 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
Today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases in SA is 2 019 826. The number of new cases is 24 270. In the last 24 hours, 303 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 61 332 death reported as at 17:00. Number of recoveries is 1 773 930 with a recovery rate of 87.8% pic.twitter.com/0XOtK5FBi3— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 2, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening.Read More
READ IN FULL: Jacob Zuma's press address after the ConCourt ruling against him
A majority ruling by the Constitutional Court ruled Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court for not attending the commission.Read More
LISTEN: When and how to disclosure your mental health condition to your employer
Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer.Read More
ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt
ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s debacle had reignited concerning divisions amid threats of defiance by his supporters.Read More
Health workers urged to discuss vaccine benefits, risks with pregnant women
The Department of Health announced on Saturday that all pregnant and breastfeeding women who are eligible to be vaccinated can receive the Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson jab.Read More
'Don't spend 20 years paying off your bond' Certified financial planner advices
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse about taking out a mortgage loan.Read More
COVID-19: SA records 26,485 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 16,091 cases
The Health Department says 3,305,965 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications
The city said Geoff Makhubo will remain in hospital until his medical team is satisfied with his recovery.Read More
Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business.Read More