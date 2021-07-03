LISTEN: Importance of getting enough sleep to boost muscle gain





Biokineticist for Adjustability at the Olive Branch Therapy Centre, Danielle Masters, says getting enough sleep is very crucial.

She adds that dealing with stress and the Covid-19 pandemic could lead to insomnia which will affect the quality of sleep.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane on the Weekend Breakfast, Masters says the growth hormone is mostly heightened at night.

It is important not only for your muscle gain and body composition but for your mental state to get enough sleep generally. Danielle Masters, Biokineticist for Adjustability - Olive Branch Therapy Centre

Generally, when you get an injury, be it a small injury or an injury that you will need surgery for, the most recovery that you are going to make is during the night and that is simply because your body has the time to focus on that area. Danielle Masters, Biokineticist for Adjustability - Olive Branch Therapy Centre

Masters says you can watch TV before going to bed but do not use your phone as the blue light may disturb your brain.

I have realised that getting a hot shower or bath relaxes all your muscles. Danielle Masters, Biokineticist for Adjustability - Olive Branch Therapy Centre

Listen to the full interview below: