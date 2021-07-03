Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic
After her shuttle service collapsed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Zama Ngwenya used her food service background to start a 'Covid-19 proof' business.
Ngwenya says she hopes her latest venture Zama’s Choice Spices will bring about a change to scores of people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic.
She speaks to Refiloe Mpakanyane about her business.
I went to the blenders and told them this is what I've got in mind. I was really fortunate to find people to help and travel the road with me. In the process of doing the blending, the spices are then packaged, branded and sold to businesses.Zama Ngwenya, Founder - Zama's Choice Spices
I am trying to come up with an income-generating concept and sell it in the neighbourhood to make a living.Zama Ngwenya, Founder - Zama's Choice Spices
This pandemic has taught us that we can do business while at home across the provinces.Zama Ngwenya, Founder - Zama's Choice Spices
Listen to the full interview below:
