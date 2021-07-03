Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications





JOHANNESBURG - The Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Geoffrey Makhubo, has been hospitalised for COVID-19 complications, following a positive test result late last month.

Makhubo’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said the mayor would remain in hospital until he was cleared by his medical team.

“He will remain in hospital until his medical team is satisfied that he is fully recovered and can resume his public duties,” he said.

The city has further pleaded with residents to take all precautionary steps to remain safe and avoid infections.

These include the wearing of masks, regularly washing or sanitising of hands and minimising movement in line with the adjusted alert level four restrictions which were announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last Sunday.

Gauteng is currently leading the country’s infection rates, as the third wave of the pandemic continues to intensify across the country.

