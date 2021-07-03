Zuma could dodge jail for now as ConCourt agrees to hear rescission application





JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear former President Jacob Zuma’s application for a rescission on its contempt ruling it made against him.

It issued a directive on Saturday that it would hear the matter on 12 July.

This buys the former president more time as it suspended his current sanction. Zuma was due to submit himself at the Westville Correctional Facility on Sunday, failing which police had three days to arrest him.

He was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment after the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt this week following repeated failed attempts to get him to return to testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Zuma filed an urgent application on Friday, calling on the apex court to relook its decision to have him incarcerated, arguing that the ruling was granted in his absence and that the court must assess whether it acted within the bounds of the country’s Constitution.

The Constitutional Court set out timelines for all parties in the matter, with all submissions expected to be in by the 9th.

ALL EYES ON NKANDLA

Meanwhile, at Zuma's homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, scores of his supporters continued to pour into the area to affirm their backing for him.

Groups included the amaButho Zulu regiments, ANC members, uMkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans Association members and ordinary members of the public.

Many of those willing to "lay down their lives" in the name of the former president are expected to shrug off the threat of COVID-19 and government regulations to show him support.

This, while the African National Congress (ANC) attempts to make sense of the situation in a bid to try to avert the tension from spilling over threatening national security.

Sources have confirmed to Eyewitness News that Zuma is back at his Nkandla home ahead of his public address on Sunday, with a long list of politicians seeking an audience with him.