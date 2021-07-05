LISTEN: When and how to disclose your mental health condition to your employer
Deciding whether to tell your employer about your mental health can be difficult and often come with anxieties of its own.
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane talks about the advantages and disadvantages of speaking about your mental health at work.
For some reason, we are more understanding of physical ailments, we are more understanding that people will suffer from one thing or the other in terms of the physical body.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
However, there is a certain dynamic that comes into play when we start talking about psychological or psychiatric conditions. There is some stigmatisation that says we are abnormal whereas you are just sick when it's physical.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
In terms of what becomes the best way to handle these sorts of things, my advice is to err on the side of caution unless specifically necessary.Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Listen to the full interview below:
