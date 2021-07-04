ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt





NKANDLA - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has backed Jacob Zuma's application for a rescission of the Constitutional Court judgment that sentenced the former president to 15 months in jail.

On Tuesday, the former president was found guilty of contempt of a Constitutional Court ruling that he must appear and participate at the state capture commission.

In a scathing judgement, the court noted that Zuma had been given ample opportunity to cooperate with the commission but failed to do so.

The governing party's provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala and provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli addressed the media in Nkandla on Saturday night following a meeting with the former president.

Zikalala has referred to Zuma's latest legal bid as the correct approach.

“We believe that it will give us time and create a proper platform where these issues will be discussed properly and finalised.”

In a directive issued on Saturday, the apex court said it would hear his application on Monday, 12 July.

This buys the former president more time as it suspends his current sanction.

Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s debacle had reignited concerning divisions amid threats of defiance by his supporters.

He said as such, they were engaging ANC members and traditional leaders to devise a progressive way forward.

ZUMA SUPPORTERS CONTINUE TO GATHER IN NKANDLA

Throngs of Zuma's supporters continue to converge outside his Nkandla homestead despite current COVID-19 regulations, which prohibit mass gatherings.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it was concerned about this and other mass meetings that disregard measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zikalala said they hoped that the Constitutional Court's decision to hear Zuma's rescission application would deter more unlawful political gatherings.

“We believe that the approach that has been taken by Zuma is going to help us and ensure that the matter is engaged properly and in the proper platform, which is Constitutional Court.”

At the same time, Zikalala said Zuma had not shown any fear of being incarcerated.

“You would’ve seen him here with amabutho; he’s in a very good mood, he’s determined that the matter will be engaged in proper platforms and will be addressed.”

Ntuli has called on members of the party to refrain from using the current impasse involving Zuma as a tool to cause further divisions within the party.

