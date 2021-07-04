Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma





Former president Jacob Zuma says he is ready to go to jail as early as today whether he comes out alive or not.

Zuma addressed members on the media at his Nkandla homestead on Sunday evening.

The former president has applied for a rescission of the Constitutional Court judgment that sentenced him to 15 months in jail.

#JacobZuma "Sending me to jail during the height of a pandemic at my age is the same as sentencing me to death." #letswalkthetalk — 702 (@Radio702) July 4, 2021

#JacobZuma "I am not looking for sympathy but justice. My age and health condition were not considered when the imprisonment was decided" #letswalkthetalk — 702 (@Radio702) July 4, 2021