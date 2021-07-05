COVID-19: SA records 16,585 new cases and 333 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 16,585 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,062,896.

Gauteng province has recorded 9,443 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

333 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 61,840 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,808,082 representing a recovery rate of 87,6%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 3,314,278 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.