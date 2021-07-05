COVID-19: SA records 16,585 new cases and 333 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 16,585 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,062,896.
Gauteng province has recorded 9,443 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
333 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 61,840 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **SA records 26,485 new cases, majority in Gauteng with 16,091 cases**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,808,082 representing a recovery rate of 87,6%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 3,314,278 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases reported in South Africa is 2 062 896 with 16 585 new cases reported today. The number of new deaths reported is 333 and total number of deaths is 61 840. The number of recoveries is 1 808 082 with a recovery rate of 87.6% #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/Hdi2ze9K1o— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 4, 2021
