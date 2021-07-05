'Police should have prevented people from carrying guns and weapons to Nkandla'
Thousands of people decedent to Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal to show their support to former president Jacob Zuma and form a 'human shield' following the Constitutional Court ruling that he serves 15 months in jail for contempt of court.
Over the weekend the police clashed with Zuma supporters when they blocked roads leading the former president's home. As the tensions ran high, the police unblocked the road as supporters sang and insulted the police for their actions.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to a criminology expert based at Stellenbosch University Dr Guy Lamb about the security threats these actions pose.
Yes (people should have been prevented from gathering) there were indications in place and then obviously there was the MKMVA members that were there presenting some kind of guarding formation for weeks before this particular incident.Dr Guy Lamb, Criminology expert - Stellenbosch University
More should have been done about the carrying of firearms to this particular place, the carrying of dangerous weapons to this particular place. More preventative measures should have been put in place.Dr Guy Lamb, Criminology expert - Stellenbosch University
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://twitter.com/samkelemaseko/status/1411646056396382209
