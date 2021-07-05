WATCH: 82-year old finally heads to space after several attempts
82 year old, Wally Funk has been selected by the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, to accompany him and his brother on the inaugural crewed flight of its New Shepard suborbital spacecraft which is expected to take place on 20 July 2021.
This comes after years of training for NASA's Mercury program and being denied the opportunity to go to space 4 times.
Watch video showing Bezos revealing to Funk that she will join the mission:
