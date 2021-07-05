Man video calls a celebrity after being provided false contact details by date





Luke Worley was enjoying his holiday with friends in Kos, Greece when he thought he had obtained a young lady's contacts details but in an interesting turn of events when Worley video called the number the next day, BBC presenter Maya Jama was on the other end of the call.

It turned out the lady he was chatting with the night before had provided him the wrong number.

Worley shared his interaction with the superstar on Twitter:

So I got chatting to some girl called Sarah on holiday in Kos and she gave me her number...The next day I tried calling her and she gave me the wrong number....Turned out the random number she gave me was @MayaJama 😂😂 Actually mental 😂 pic.twitter.com/S552T5KCWD — Luke Worley (@Worley1) July 1, 2021