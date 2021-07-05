When I was in Nkandla all was in order, I left satisfied - Lindiwe Sisulu
Former president Jacob Zuma gave a public address live from his Nkandla home on Sunday night on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Court ruling against him.
He mentioned his concerns that South Africa is sliding back to apartheid-type rule and that he is facing long detention without trial. He went on to explain that his age, health conditions, and any other mitigating circumstances were not considered when the imprisonment was decided by the Con court.
When questioned about the Zuma supporter who gathered outside the former president homestead in Nkandla, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu argued that the visuals and commentary by the media were false and that when she was assessing the area people were following the health regulations.
I was not there for long, I probably spent 30 to 40 minutes as I had to go to a meeting which was in Durban. I inspected the place, greeted the soldiers, and what I hear from the radio as having happened is very different from what I witnessed when I was there.Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister - Human settlements, water and sanitation
If you look at the visuals where I was; and I was walking up and down the streets, there were a few people not following health protocols perhaps the incident you talking about was when I had left the premises.Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister - Human settlements, water and sanitation
I want to disagree with the people who say the matter yesterday was in defiance of the rules and regulations. When I arrived there were not more than the number of people required, the police were present and I had an interview with eNCA who was complaining about a shooting to which the people say did not happen.Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister - Human settlements, water and sanitation
Research officer at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Dan Mafora says the former president should have handed himself over as directed by the ConCourt.
What is left is for the minister and the commissioner within the three days to which the court gave them to make sure that Zuma presents himself to a correctional facility in order for him to begin his sentence.Dan Mafora, Research officer - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Mafora went on to explain how a rescission application does not suspend the validity of an existing order granted by the Constitutional Court.
There is obvious confusion about the effects of a rescission application and of an appeal but we all know that the Constitutional Court can not be appealed therefore it is not possible that the application has the same effect as the appeal.Dan Mafora, Research officer - Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC)
Human Rights lawyer Richard Spoor explained why he thought the Constitutional Court had a lot of errors before even sentencing Zuma.
It is importan to note that I am not suggesting that the decision made by the Concourt is wrong but I think the problem began much earlier when the court agreed to consider at the requestr of the Zondo Commission the question about Zuma's contempt of court. They should have let the high court deal with this decision.Richard Spoor, Lawyer - Human Rights
With many questioning the absence of law enforcement at the Nkandla super spreader, police insist they were investigating the mass gatherings.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
