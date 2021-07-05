African National Congress NEC meeting: 'There is concern about violence'





The country was this weekend gripped by the drama of former president Jacob Zuma and his legal battle with the Constitutional Court.

The apex court has ordered his imprisonment for 15 months for contempt of court.

Today, an urgent African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting has been called to discuss the matter after a weekend NEC meeting was cancelled on Friday.

EWN Senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia has more.

My surprise is that the special NEC meeting didn't take place last week when the judgment was handed down. I know that some in the NEC wanted to meet immediately after the judgment last week to figure out where does the party stand and what does the party communicates to the country at large and they failed to do that. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

When you speak to ANC members and listen to the comment by South African Communist Party leader Blade Nzimande at the weekend, there is a really great fear and concern over the idea of violence. But you also have former president Jacob Zuma who sounded angry, saying 'I didn't call this.' Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

He is further isolated. I looked at the people standing with him at the podium when he was speaking to the crowd. His lawyers were represented by Dali Mpofu. The ANC had by Tony Yengeni, Ace Magashule but hose people are also losing favour really quickly. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

He might have pulled a crowd but the kind of crowd also matters...Most of the people I spoke to say we must applaud the court, we are a country that follows the rule of law. Tshidi Madia, Senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News

Listen below for the full interview...