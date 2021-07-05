No one needs cigarettes to live, if you want to die early, smoke - Expert
Specialist physician and pulmonologist Dr. Alan Peter has argued that smokers should be able to claim compensation from cigarette companies if they develop lung disease in South Africa.
In May the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill was announced by Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla and is being reviewed.
The Bill proposes stricter cigarette regulations and restrictions on the use, marketing, and sales of certain tobacco products in South Africa.
Peter went on to explain the reason behind his wanting tobacco companies to be held responsible was based on his research and having to keep filling out medical scripts for home oxygen machines and the loss of those who contract lung cancer at a young age.
These companies are peddling their products in the African markets and it's time someone stood up and said something.Dr. Alan Peter, Specialist physician and pulmonologist
RELATED: Black market cigarette prices problematic but '21% to resume smoking after ban'
According to the smoke-free world, Approximately 7 million people ages 15 and older currently smoke. Smokers are said to have 27 billion cigarettes per year or an average of 3,771 cigarettes per smoker annually.
As of July 2020 with a population of 5.9 million, we have had 44 000 tobacco deaths annually.Dr. Alan Peter, Specialist physician and pulmonologist
No one needs cigarettes to live, if you want to die early smoke.Dr. Alan Peter, Specialist physician and pulmonologist
Peter says many legal actions have been taken against sugar companies, mining industry and that it's about time action is taken against tobacco companies.
He went on to make an example of how the United States has been dealing with tobacco companies for over 70 years as they have described smoking as a health crisis.
When I did a web search on tobacco companies in South Africa, all I could find are these companies suing the government.Dr. Alan Peter, Specialist physician and pulmonologist
