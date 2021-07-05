Cele relieved police being vaccinated but wishes it had happened sooner
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that they were relieved that officers would now be vaccinated but at the same time, they acknowledged that if the jabs were administered earlier, many cops would still be alive today.
Cele was speaking at the launch of the SAPS COVID-19 vaccination campaign at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.
With Monday marking the launch of the SAPS immunisation campaign, 900 officers will receive their jabs before the programme can be rolled out nationally later this week.
Minister Cele was in Soweto to kick off the programme and he was accompanied by acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.
More than 670 officers have succumbed to COVID-19, while 30,000 have tested positive.
Cele said that he was excited: "The sad part of it is that we've reached this point where we've lost about 670 of our members. We wish we could have gotten it earlier so that we didn't lose those members."
Cele was the first to take the jab and National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole was the first uniformed officer to get the vaccine.
More than 180,000 officers are expected to receive a shot at 108 sites across the country.
