'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

Hotels and other establishments that provide lodging are allowed to operate at full capacity, after an adjustment of the latest Level 4 lockdown regulations.

Despite the minor reprieve, the sector is suffering, and in fear of an extension beyond 14 days.

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital, one of South Africa’s largest providers of fully serviced luxury apartments and hotel rooms (scroll up to listen).

We have 12 properties across the country… You can stay in a full apartment… People are quarantining and staying with us… It is still a battle nonetheless… The whole sector is in absolute strife at the moment… Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director - The Capital

We rely on international tourists… Cape Town really relies on international tourism for about 80% of its business… Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director - The Capital

We’ll take it [extension] very badly… The sector can’t take any further extension of the lockdown… We’re out of ideas… Unless it [Covid] turns very soon, the President will extend it [level four] … Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director - The Capital

