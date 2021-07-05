Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?
Kevin Roose is a New York Times tech journo
Roose argues that to survive the age of intelligent machines, we have to focus on being more human
A doctor can be replaced, but a beloved small-town GP’s job is safe
This week Ray White (in for Whitfield) interviewed a regular on the show, Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants).
Mann spoke about “Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation” by Kevin Roose (scroll up to listen).
Human beings have been worried about job-killing machines for a long time… What jobs should we be worried about?Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
AI will probably make our jobs better… It’s human beings racing with machines.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
In 1895… they said airplanes will never replace hot air balloons… In 1962… they dismissed the idea that computers would be able to translate foreign languages…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Can doctors be replaced? Yes… But if you’re a beloved doctor in a small town, your job is not in danger… Newsreaders will go away… But your [interviewer] job is going to be safe for a long time… People who do predictive jobs are most at risk…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
If you’re going to have a baby, you want a human doctor there…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
It’s not a good idea to be complacent. Amazon has… made bookstores pretty much redundant…Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Description on Amazon:
You are being automated.
After decades of hype and sci-fi fantasies, artificial intelligence is leaping out of research labs and into the centre of our lives.
Automation doesn’t just threaten our jobs.
It shapes our entire human experience, with AI and algorithms influencing the TV shows we watch, the music we listen to, the beliefs we hold, and the relationships we form.
And while the age-old debate over whether automation will destroy jobs rages on, an even more important question is being ignored:
How can we be happy, successful humans in a world that is increasingly built by and for machines?
In “Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation”, New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose lays out a hopeful, pragmatic vision for how humans can survive in the machine age.
He shares the secrets of people and organisations that have survived technological change and explains how we can protect our own futures, with lessons like:
-
Be surprising, social, and scarce
-
Resist machine drift
-
Leave handprints
-
Demote your devices
-
Treat AI like a chimp army
Roose rejects the conventional wisdom that in order to succeed in the age of intelligent machines, we have to become more like computers — hyper-efficient, data-driven workhorses.
Instead, he says, we should focus on being more human, and doing the kinds of creative, inspiring, and meaningful things even the most advanced AI can’t do.
