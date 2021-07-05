Streaming issues? Report here
Police cannot prevent movement of people, prohibition was in Gauteng only - SAPS
LISTEN: When and how to disclose your mental health condition to your employer
Mangosuthu Buthelezi 'says Zuma's lawyers have let him down'
African National Congress NEC meeting: 'There is concern about violence'
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?
'We can't take an extension of lockdown. We're out of ideas!'
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Through the "great staggering" to a "better normal"
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
machine learning
Gateways Business Consultants
Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation
Kevin Roose

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

  • Kevin Roose is a New York Times tech journo

  • Roose argues that to survive the age of intelligent machines, we have to focus on being more human

  • A doctor can be replaced, but a beloved small-town GP’s job is safe

Image by Comfreak from Pixabay.

Most recently published business book reviews:

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Ray White (in for Whitfield) interviewed a regular on the show, Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants).

Mann spoke about “Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation” by Kevin Roose (scroll up to listen).

Human beings have been worried about job-killing machines for a long time… What jobs should we be worried about?

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

AI will probably make our jobs better… It’s human beings racing with machines.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

In 1895… they said airplanes will never replace hot air balloons… In 1962… they dismissed the idea that computers would be able to translate foreign languages…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Can doctors be replaced? Yes… But if you’re a beloved doctor in a small town, your job is not in danger… Newsreaders will go away… But your [interviewer] job is going to be safe for a long time… People who do predictive jobs are most at risk…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

If you’re going to have a baby, you want a human doctor there…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

It’s not a good idea to be complacent. Amazon has… made bookstores pretty much redundant…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

You are being automated.

After decades of hype and sci-fi fantasies, artificial intelligence is leaping out of research labs and into the centre of our lives.

Automation doesn’t just threaten our jobs.

It shapes our entire human experience, with AI and algorithms influencing the TV shows we watch, the music we listen to, the beliefs we hold, and the relationships we form.

And while the age-old debate over whether automation will destroy jobs rages on, an even more important question is being ignored:

How can we be happy, successful humans in a world that is increasingly built by and for machines?

In “Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation”, New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose lays out a hopeful, pragmatic vision for how humans can survive in the machine age.

He shares the secrets of people and organisations that have survived technological change and explains how we can protect our own futures, with lessons like:

  • Be surprising, social, and scarce

  • Resist machine drift

  • Leave handprints

  • Demote your devices

  • Treat AI like a chimp army

Roose rejects the conventional wisdom that in order to succeed in the age of intelligent machines, we have to become more like computers — hyper-efficient, data-driven workhorses.

Instead, he says, we should focus on being more human, and doing the kinds of creative, inspiring, and meaningful things even the most advanced AI can’t do.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?




