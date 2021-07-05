Mangosuthu Buthelezi 'says Zuma's lawyers have let him down'
The Prime Minister to the Zulu nation and monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi held a media briefing addressing the actions of amaButho who gathered outside the former president Jacob Zuma's homestead over the weekend following the Constitutional Court order that Zuma hand himself over to police begin a 15-month jail sentence.
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma explained that Mangosuthu mentioned in his briefing that the amaZulu royal household has distanced itself from the actions of amaButho, describing their actions as ill-disciplined and should be treated as treasonous.
He also said Zuma's lawyers have let him down.
As prime minister of the Zulu Nation, he has reprimanded the leader of Amabutho, General Zohogo Maguzumbela Nhleko, also known as Mgilija, and the members of Amabutho who were seen disregarding the COVID-19 regulations.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He has condemned them in the strongest way, saying this should have not occurred.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Duma went on to explain that Mangosuthu has shared his sympathies with the former president as he has fought for the country during the apartheid.
Mangosuthu says that it's unfortunate that someone who would have gone down in history as one of the key players in Apartheid has now found himself facing these challenges.Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
