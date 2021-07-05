Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Police cannot prevent movement of people, prohibition was in Gauteng only - SAPS Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says preventing people's movement will be an infringement of their constitution... 5 July 2021 5:33 PM
LISTEN: When and how to disclose your mental health condition to your employer Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
Mangosuthu Buthelezi 'says Zuma's lawyers have let him down' Prime Minister to the Zulu nation & monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says gathering at Nkandla should be treated as treasonous. 5 July 2021 4:04 PM
View all Local
African National Congress NEC meeting: 'There is concern about violence' Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says former president Jacob Zuma might have pulled a crowd but the kind o... 5 July 2021 1:11 PM
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening. 4 July 2021 8:28 PM
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid Former President Jacob Zuma gives a public address live from his Nkandla homestead on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Cou... 4 July 2021 4:53 PM
View all Politics
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Business
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 8:46 AM
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!' Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client. 1 July 2021 7:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
View all Entertainment
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Police cannot prevent movement of people, prohibition was in Gauteng only - SAPS

5 July 2021 5:33 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
African National Congress
Nkandla
Former president Jacob Zuma
ANC and EFF
Economic Freedom Fighers

Police national spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo says preventing people's movement will be an infringement of their constitutional rights.

The breaking of lockdown rules by some political parties has left people asking whether police have the necessary skills and willingness to tackle that.

This follows a gathering by the Economic Freedom Fighters to march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority offices and the African National Congress supporters converging at Nkandla to support former president Jacob Zuma, who the Constitutional Court sentenced to 15-month imprisonment for contempt of court.

South African Police national spokesperson brigadier Vish Naidoo has more.

There was a prohibition of movement in Gauteng and not throughout the country. The law didn't allow us to prevent people from going there. The media was only focusing on Nkandla, you didn't see other roadblocks. That road is a public road.

Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service

Contrary to what has been projected that the police have been doing nothing, history has taught us how to deal with such situations. We took alternative solutions.

Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service

We cannot prevent or stop the movement of people. We will apply our techniques to disperse people. Preventing people's movement will be an infringement of their constitutional rights.

Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service

Listen below for the full interview...




5 July 2021 5:33 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
African National Congress
Nkandla
Former president Jacob Zuma
ANC and EFF
Economic Freedom Fighers

More from Local

LISTEN: When and how to disclose your mental health condition to your employer

5 July 2021 4:21 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane talks to clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane about what to consider when you talk to your employer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mangosuthu Buthelezi 'says Zuma's lawyers have let him down'

5 July 2021 4:04 PM

Prime Minister to the Zulu nation & monarch Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi says gathering at Nkandla should be treated as treasonous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No one needs cigarettes to live, if you want to die early, smoke - Expert

5 July 2021 2:35 PM

Pulmonologist Dr Alan Peter explains why smokers who develop lung disease should claim compensation from cigarette companies in SA

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cele relieved police being vaccinated but wishes it had happened sooner

5 July 2021 2:00 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at the launch of the SAPS COVID-19 vaccination campaign at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

When I was in Nkandla all was in order, I left satisfied - Lindiwe Sisulu

5 July 2021 12:13 PM

Human settlements, water, and sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu argues Zuma supporters were following health protocols at Nkandla

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TERS support extended, those affected by lockdown restrictions urged to apply

5 July 2021 12:00 PM

The latest lockdown regulations have left many people vulnerable and without a stable income during the devastating third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man video calls a celebrity after being provided false contact details by date

5 July 2021 10:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 82-year old finally heads to space after several attempts

5 July 2021 10:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Police should have prevented people from carrying guns and weapons to Nkandla'

5 July 2021 9:42 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Stellenbosch University's Dr Guy Lamb about the security threats after thousands of people gathered to show their support to former president Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: SA records 16,585 new cases and 333 deaths

5 July 2021 6:46 AM

The Health Department says 3,314,278 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

Business Opinion

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Man video calls a celebrity after being provided false contact details by date

Local

EWN Highlights

South African journalists say held, 'tortured' in Eswatini

5 July 2021 9:01 PM

England set to lift mask, distancing rules as cases soar

5 July 2021 7:33 PM

eSwatini MPs call for calm, restraint amid intense pro-democracy protests

5 July 2021 7:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA