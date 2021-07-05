Police cannot prevent movement of people, prohibition was in Gauteng only - SAPS
The breaking of lockdown rules by some political parties has left people asking whether police have the necessary skills and willingness to tackle that.
This follows a gathering by the Economic Freedom Fighters to march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority offices and the African National Congress supporters converging at Nkandla to support former president Jacob Zuma, who the Constitutional Court sentenced to 15-month imprisonment for contempt of court.
South African Police national spokesperson brigadier Vish Naidoo has more.
There was a prohibition of movement in Gauteng and not throughout the country. The law didn't allow us to prevent people from going there. The media was only focusing on Nkandla, you didn't see other roadblocks. That road is a public road.Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service
Contrary to what has been projected that the police have been doing nothing, history has taught us how to deal with such situations. We took alternative solutions.Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service
We cannot prevent or stop the movement of people. We will apply our techniques to disperse people. Preventing people's movement will be an infringement of their constitutional rights.Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : EWN
