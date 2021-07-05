Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists





South Africa is recording more new cases of Covid-19 than at any time since the start of the pandemic

Current regulations are likely to be extended

Will the government extend the two-week adjusted level four lockdown regulations?

South Africa’s third wave of Covid-19 infections is surpassing the severity of its previous two waves, and the country’s healthcare system is buckling.

The latest lockdown regulations are likely to remain in place, according to the Bureau for Economic Research (BER).

The BER is lobbying for income support for workers impacted by this latest lockdown.

Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at Stellenbosch University's Bureau for Economic Research

There are a number of factors that suggest an extension is on the cards… We are yet to reach the peak… Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research (SU)

The fact that the UIF TERS scheme has been reactivated… provides some hints that this will not only be a two-week story… Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research (SU)

It’s such a tough situation. You want to prevent people from congregating… The Delta variant is more transmissible… Why didn’t we move quicker? … Perhaps if the government moved earlier, you may have been able to do less damage to the economy… Proactiveness is crucial… Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research (SU)

We’re probably going to have another wave, after the third one… Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist - Bureau for Economic Research (SU)

