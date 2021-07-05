Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act





Steinhoff shares fell sharply on Monday after the High Court ruled it broke the Companies Act

Two criminal investigations are ongoing (one in Germany)

Steinhoff shares plummeted by more than 16% on Monday, after the Western Cape High Court ruled it broke the Companies Act.

The ruling is likely to affect the company’s R17 billion settlement with claimants after its share price tanked in 2017, in what was South Africa’s largest-ever corporate fraud.

Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Jan Cronje, a financial journalist at Fin24 (scroll up to listen).

Steinhoff has seen its share price tick up… Now, this ruling injected a lot of uncertainty and doubt… It’s quite a thing that they’re still functional and trading… They sold a number of businesses… and used the cash to start to right the business… Jan Cronje, financial journalist - Fin24

They’re not out of the woods yet. They want to conclude the settlement agreement… still talking about the possibility of liquidation… They have been clear that they won’t be able to pay back the R200 billion… Jan Cronje, financial journalist - Fin24

You can’t go lending money if you’re insolvent… Exactly what impact this will have on the settlement proposal is unclear… The judge implied this will have to be argued in court… Jan Cronje, financial journalist - Fin24

There are two ongoing criminal investigations… We expect to see movement first from the German one… Jan Cronje, financial journalist - Fin24

