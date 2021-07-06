COVID-19: SA records 12,513 new cases and 331 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 12,513 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,075,409.
Gauteng province has recorded 7,543 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
331 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 62,171 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,827,821 representing a recovery rate of 88,1%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 3,459,660 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
The cumulative number of #COVID cases reported in South Africa today is 2 075 409 and the number of new cases reported today is 12 513. The number of new deaths is 331 bringing the total number of deaths to 62 171. Number of recoveries is 1 827 821 with a recovery rate of 88.1% pic.twitter.com/jYZWN6sfL9— Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 5, 2021
