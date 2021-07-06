WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by
Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko goes the extra mile to ensure people adhere to Covid-19 regulations.
While doing an interview on eNCA, Mazibuko took out her loudhailer and instructed people passing by to wear their masks.
Watch the video below:
😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/Z2dS15RJfl— an ideal number of toasters (@AmandaRinquest) July 5, 2021
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
