WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice
A real-life Disney princess has been discovered.
The stunning rendition of 'Part of Your World' from the movie The Little Mermaid by 18-year-old Delaney Wilson was recorded as she played with the little girl she babysits.
The video quickly went viral on TikTok with over 12.1 million views.
Listen to what else has gone viral below:
