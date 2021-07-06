No arrest for Zuma: It appears politicians are above the law - State attorney
The state attorney representing Police Minister Bheki Cele and police chief General Khehla Sitole has since written a letter to the Constitutional Court, stating that out of respect of the unfolding litigation they refrain from arresting the former president unless the court directs them otherwise.
It’s the instruction from the police, yes from a technical law perspective the applications for the interdict and the rescission do not automatically suspend the order but we have had a discussion and they feel we have until 12 at night to force an arrest if they want.Johan van Schalkwyk, State Attorney
The applicant Mr Zuma and his legal team have filed a reply to your answer and I see a letter has surfaced that is written by one of my colleagues in the State attorney's office stating the police will be approaching the matter in a sensible way given the circumstances.Johan van Schalkwyk, State Attorney
Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court last week for his failure to comply with a Constitutional Court order to honour a subpoena to appear before the State Capture Inquiry. The court sentenced him to 15 months in prison and ordered Cele and national police commissioner Khehla Sitole to arrest him if he failed to hand himself over within five days.
It appears politicians are above the law because if this was an ordinary citizen, they would be in jail by now and providing their litigations behind bars but the reality is we are leaving in no normal circumstances.Johan van Schalkwyk, State Attorney
Law enforcement has been widely criticised for allowing the Nkandla super spreader to go ahead in direct violation of level 4 lockdown restrictions, which ban all gatherings with the aim to curb COVID-19 infections
It is just a confirmation of their stance and position at this stage, I don’t think there is a formal application at this time but we are subject to instructions and will wait on what the client has to say.Johan van Schalkwyk, State Attorney
We will have to monitor what will happen in court today and then determine our position by then.Johan van Schalkwyk, State Attorney
Today the High Court in Pietermaritzburg is expected to hear former president Jacob Zuma’s urgent application for a stay of his arrest pending his application in the Constitutional Court next week.
