WATCH LIVE: ANC gives details of special NEC meeting
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is on Tuesday giving details of its special national executive committee meeting.
The party's senior members held a special NEC meeting on Monday where they discussed the implications of former President Jacob Zuma's last-minute decision to jail sentence.
