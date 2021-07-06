They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister





The South African government has been called to intervene amidst violent protest that has been happening in eSwatini since last week, with citizens calling for King Mswati III to relinquish power and make way for a democratic government system.

Activists have reported that more than 50 people had been killed, with hundreds detained and attacked by the eSwatini police.

Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade, Manqoba Khumalo has described the protest which has been happening in the country as unfortunate.

He went on to explain that they uphold free speech and open dialog but it has to be within the confines of the constitution of the country.

The violence that happened last week was a bit of a surprise because we thought they would follow a particular route. Manqoba Khumalo, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade

Khumalo stresses that there has been a false narrative being carried out in the media and three members of the Parliament are to blame for this protest as they should have approached the parliament with proof that the majority agrees with what they want for the country.

We were delivering petitions peacefully and there is ample evidence of that until our intelligence told us that there are foreign agencies planning violence from the 26th of June and they will burn down shops. Manqoba Khumalo, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade

Khumalo went on to explain why the King has not addressed the citizens of Swaziland and how many jobs have been lost due to the protest.

His majesty will not speak because three MPs who have the perfect platform to get a mandate in their constituency and take the mandate with them to parliament and get a majority to change the constitution that opted to invite foreign forces into this country caused the anarchy we have seen. Manqoba Khumalo, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade

You are assuming that when unions and the youth speak they represent the majority and that is not true. Manqoba Khumalo, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade

With this protest, they have destroyed livelihoods which we were trying to stop. Manqoba Khumalo, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade

Civil rights groups in eSwatini have welcomed the intervention by the Southern African Development Community.

