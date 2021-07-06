Jacarandas are are at a greater risk of encountering frost damage - Expert





In September each year, South Africa’s Gauteng province turns purple. The cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria are well covered with trees and Jacarandas, with their purple blooms in late spring, are a prominent part of this urban forest.

Dr Jennifer Fitchett from the Wits University explained why Jacarandas in parts of South Africa are flowering earlier and why this could be caused by phenology which is the key in tracking climate change.

The shift and the timing of those phenological events is a very clear indication of how climate change is impacting the natural systems and biological events. Dr Jennifer Fitchett - Wits University

Fitchett added that phenology can also be seen happening across Europe, Asia, and North America.

She went on to explain that if nothing is done about climate change, flowers and trees are at risk of frost damage during the late winter months, and at a critical threshold, the flowering season will become unsuccessful.

They are becoming a greater risk of encountering frost damage which can wipe out all the flowers for the plant which then has an implication in the ability to produce seeds. Dr Jennifer Fitchett - Wits University

