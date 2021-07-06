Jacarandas are are at a greater risk of encountering frost damage - Expert
In September each year, South Africa’s Gauteng province turns purple. The cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria are well covered with trees and Jacarandas, with their purple blooms in late spring, are a prominent part of this urban forest.
Dr Jennifer Fitchett from the Wits University explained why Jacarandas in parts of South Africa are flowering earlier and why this could be caused by phenology which is the key in tracking climate change.
The shift and the timing of those phenological events is a very clear indication of how climate change is impacting the natural systems and biological events.Dr Jennifer Fitchett - Wits University
RELATED: As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit
Fitchett added that phenology can also be seen happening across Europe, Asia, and North America.
She went on to explain that if nothing is done about climate change, flowers and trees are at risk of frost damage during the late winter months, and at a critical threshold, the flowering season will become unsuccessful.
They are becoming a greater risk of encountering frost damage which can wipe out all the flowers for the plant which then has an implication in the ability to produce seeds.Dr Jennifer Fitchett - Wits University
Listen to the interview below...
More from Local
Presidency confirms receiving SIU's final report on Digital Vibes contract
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave last month because of the R150 million contract. It's alleged that he benefitted when the COVID-19 communications tender was awarded to the company owned by his associates.Read More
They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister
eSwatini Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Khumalo says 5,000 people are without jobs due to the protest.Read More
Number of intakes in Gauteng is fewer than nurses leaving the service - Denosa
Mandy Wiener speaks to Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa's Bongani Mazibuko about the shortage of nurses in the province.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence
Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court.Read More
ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party
Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said what happened in Nkandla did not represent a popular uprising.Read More
No arrest for Zuma: It appears politicians are above the law - State attorney
State attorney Johan van Schalkwyk explains why the police are challenging the requirements of the interdict application in former president Jacob Zuma's case.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC gives details of special NEC meeting
The party's senior members held a special NEC meeting on Monday where they discussed the implications of former President Jacob Zuma's last-minute decision to jail sentence.Read More
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'No South African should sit back and remain silent when there is corruption'
Bongani Bingwa speaks to SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter about a tax revolt due to corruption and its implications.Read More