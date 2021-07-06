Who approved the 'special groups' vaccination circular?





With the country grappling with the rise of Covid-19 infections in the country, the Department of Health this week had released a circular for the vaccination of special groups and individuals against Covid-19.

This would have seen ministers and their staff jumping the queue and getting the Covid-19 jab before their age cohort has been withdrawn but he was withdrawn after it had received numerous pushbacks from organisations.

When we found out about the circular we shared it on social media and were shocked to discover that people who have comorbidities were not categorised on the special category of people and individuals that would receive the vaccine. Fatima Hassan, Director and founder - Health Justice Initiative

We are actually pleased that the acting minister of health objected to this and withdrew the circular within the space of 48hours. Fatima Hassan, Director and founder - Health Justice Initiative

This poses a bigger question as to who is making the decisions on what basis. Where are the experts? Did the Ministerial Advisory Committee actually suggest that this was a good way of using limited supplies? Fatima Hassan, Director and founder - Health Justice Initiative

South Africa’s National Institute of Communicable Diseases earlier this year set out a phased plan for the government’s rollout with 1.2-million healthcare workers in phase one, people over the age of 60, and those “in congregate settings” in phase two, and the remaining adult population in phase three.

Hassan says the country should have followed the World Health Organisation's advice targeted at countries with scarce or limited supplies which the country is facing

