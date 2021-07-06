Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:10
Prasa briefing on work done over the past 3 months
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zolani Kgosie Matthews, PRASA CEO
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
SA's businesses tripping over themselves filling for business rescue
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 18:50
BOS’s expansion into international markets like the US, Europe, Australia and now China
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
William Battersby - CEO of BOS Brands
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
Jacarandas are are at a greater risk of encountering frost damage - Expert Dr Jennifer Fitchett from Wits University explains that Jacarandas flowering earlier in South Africa is a result of climate change... 6 July 2021 4:53 PM
Presidency confirms receiving SIU's final report on Digital Vibes contract Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave last month because of the R150 million contract. It's alleged that he ben... 6 July 2021 4:10 PM
They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister eSwatini Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Khumalo says 5,000 people are without jobs due to the protest. 6 July 2021 2:50 PM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court. 6 July 2021 11:50 AM
ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said what happened in Nkandla did not represent... 6 July 2021 11:17 AM
WATCH LIVE: ANC gives details of special NEC meeting The party's senior members held a special NEC meeting on Monday where they discussed the implications of former President Jacob Zu... 6 July 2021 9:48 AM
View all Politics
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
View all Entertainment
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Opinion
Presidency confirms receiving SIU's final report on Digital Vibes contract

6 July 2021 4:10 PM
by Lauren Isaacs
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave last month because of the R150 million contract. It's alleged that he benefitted when the COVID-19 communications tender was awarded to the company owned by his associates.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said that it had received the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)'s final report on a questionable Health Department contract with communications company Digital Vibes.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave last month because of the R150 million contract.

It's alleged that he benefitted when the COVID-19 communications tender was awarded to the company owned by his associates.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale: "The Presidency is studying the report now and will keep the public abreast of developments in this matter. it will do so in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings."

Jacarandas are are at a greater risk of encountering frost damage - Expert

6 July 2021 4:53 PM

Dr Jennifer Fitchett from Wits University explains that Jacarandas flowering earlier in South Africa is a result of climate change.

They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister

6 July 2021 2:50 PM

eSwatini Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Khumalo says 5,000 people are without jobs due to the protest.

Number of intakes in Gauteng is fewer than nurses leaving the service - Denosa

6 July 2021 2:19 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa's Bongani Mazibuko about the shortage of nurses in the province.

WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence

6 July 2021 11:50 AM

Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court.

ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party

6 July 2021 11:17 AM

Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said what happened in Nkandla did not represent a popular uprising.

No arrest for Zuma: It appears politicians are above the law - State attorney

6 July 2021 10:43 AM

State attorney Johan van Schalkwyk explains why the police are challenging the requirements of the interdict application in former president Jacob Zuma's case.

WATCH LIVE: ANC gives details of special NEC meeting

6 July 2021 9:48 AM

The party's senior members held a special NEC meeting on Monday where they discussed the implications of former President Jacob Zuma's last-minute decision to jail sentence.

WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by

6 July 2021 9:05 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'No South African should sit back and remain silent when there is corruption'

6 July 2021 8:26 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter about a tax revolt due to corruption and its implications.

COVID-19: SA records 12,513 new cases and 331 deaths

6 July 2021 6:45 AM

The Health Department says 3,459,660 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

