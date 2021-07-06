We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:35
What’s the Tea? – Friend Codes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOMM Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Bob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rob "Chief" Hersov - Founder & Chairman at Invest Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
'Lambda not variant of concern yet, WHO still studying findings' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Mosa Moshabela about the Covid-19 Lambda variant first discovered in Peru. 7 July 2021 7:43 AM
COVID-19: SA records 15,501 new cases and 457 deaths The Health Department says 3,631,102 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 7 July 2021 6:40 AM
View all Local
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court. 6 July 2021 11:50 AM
ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said what happened in Nkandla did not represent... 6 July 2021 11:17 AM
WATCH LIVE: ANC gives details of special NEC meeting The party's senior members held a special NEC meeting on Monday where they discussed the implications of former President Jacob Zu... 6 July 2021 9:48 AM
View all Politics
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their latest plans and products. 6 July 2021 8:18 PM
We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets an update from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on submissions to the State IT Agency (Sita). 6 July 2021 7:28 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting

6 July 2021 7:28 PM
by Paula Luckoff
Tags:
State Capture
Corruption
Bribery
The Money Show
Government tenders
EOH
sita
Zondo commission
eoh holdings
Stephen Van Coller
blacklisting
Jehan MacKay
John King
Ebrahim Laher

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets an update from EOH CEO Stephen van Coller on submissions to the State IT Agency (Sita).

EOH is close to being blacklisted by the State IT Agency (Sita) from doing business with the government, reports Business Day.

The possible ban is punishment for a tender fraud scandal around obtaining government contracts between 2015 and 2016.

In 2020, the JSE-listed IT services firm gave testimony at the Zondo Commission on its involvement in government corruption and state capture.

RELATED: EOH sues its founder Asher Bohbot and other top execs for billions

Bruce Whitfield interviews EOH Holdings CEO Stephen van Coller, brought in to clean up at the company.

Van Coller says the process under way at EOH is transparent and Sita's warning is a bit late in the day.

That of 'come and tell us why you shouldn't be blacklisted'.

Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

This specific request was around the Department of Home Affairs' contract... the parliamentary submission which we participated in... They've asked for representations, we've done those representations...

Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

Now we wait for their recommendation. If they have a recommendation that they want to restrict us they have to follow the National Treasury guidelines. Treasury will ask us to come and present to them as to why we shouldn't be blacklisted.

Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

We believe we've followed their guidelines in every respect... that National Treasury gave us in 2019.

Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

The move gives EOH the opportunity to show that the system, and Sita, does actually work comments Whitfield.

I've been very impressed with how their processes work... Some of the banks have been back three times...

Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

I think it's really important that we do this and get it done because... assuming we get the all clear, we will then be able to say that we're at the end of it.

Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

Listen to the EOH CEO's update on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting




6 July 2021 7:28 PM
by Paula Luckoff
Tags:
State Capture
Corruption
Bribery
The Money Show
Government tenders
EOH
sita
Zondo commission
eoh holdings
Stephen Van Coller
blacklisting
Jehan MacKay
John King
Ebrahim Laher

More from Business

780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher

6 July 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story'

6 July 2021 8:18 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews BOS Brands CEO William Battersby about their latest plans and products.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers

6 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act

5 July 2021 6:29 PM

Ray White interviews Jan Cronje, a financial journalist at Fin24.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa?

5 July 2021 4:21 PM

Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TERS support extended, those affected by lockdown restrictions urged to apply

5 July 2021 12:00 PM

The latest lockdown regulations have left many people vulnerable and without a stable income during the devastating third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zama Ngwenya details journey of starting spices business during a pandemic

3 July 2021 11:12 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Zama Ngwenya about her spice business and how the pandemic affected her shuttle business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Lambda not variant of concern yet, WHO still studying findings'

Local

No arrest for Zuma: It appears politicians are above the law - State attorney

Local

They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister

Local

EWN Highlights

COVID response teams deployed to two EC regions with high cases

7 July 2021 8:30 AM

eSwatini nurse paints grim picture of pro-democracy protests

7 July 2021 7:28 AM

Mabe: MKMVA's defiance aims to give an impression of a crisis within ANC

7 July 2021 6:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA