We've followed all Treasury's guidelines: EOH CEO on possible govt blacklisting





EOH is close to being blacklisted by the State IT Agency (Sita) from doing business with the government, reports Business Day.

The possible ban is punishment for a tender fraud scandal around obtaining government contracts between 2015 and 2016.

In 2020, the JSE-listed IT services firm gave testimony at the Zondo Commission on its involvement in government corruption and state capture.

Bruce Whitfield interviews EOH Holdings CEO Stephen van Coller, brought in to clean up at the company.

Van Coller says the process under way at EOH is transparent and Sita's warning is a bit late in the day.

That of 'come and tell us why you shouldn't be blacklisted'. Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

This specific request was around the Department of Home Affairs' contract... the parliamentary submission which we participated in... They've asked for representations, we've done those representations... Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

Now we wait for their recommendation. If they have a recommendation that they want to restrict us they have to follow the National Treasury guidelines. Treasury will ask us to come and present to them as to why we shouldn't be blacklisted. Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

We believe we've followed their guidelines in every respect... that National Treasury gave us in 2019. Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

The move gives EOH the opportunity to show that the system, and Sita, does actually work comments Whitfield.

I've been very impressed with how their processes work... Some of the banks have been back three times... Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

I think it's really important that we do this and get it done because... assuming we get the all clear, we will then be able to say that we're at the end of it. Stephen van Coller, CEO - EOH Holdings

Listen to the EOH CEO's update on The Money Show:

