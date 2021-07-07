COVID-19: SA records 15,501 new cases and 457 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 15,501 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,090,909.

Gauteng province has recorded 9,215 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

457 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 62,628 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,845,038 representing a recovery rate of 88,2%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 3,631,102 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.