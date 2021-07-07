'Lambda not variant of concern yet, WHO still studying findings'
A new Covid-19 variant is causing concern around the world.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the variant, Lambda also known as C.37, was first detected in Peru in August 2020.
The Financial Times is reporting the Lambda variant has a unique pattern of seven mutations in the spike protein that the virus uses to infect human cells.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the University of KwaZulu-Natal Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation Professor Mosa Moshabela about this new variant.
It is a variant of interest as classified by the World Health Organization because for a large extent it has been around for a long time, since 2020 and we have noticed that as of June it has taken over in Peru.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
We don't have what we call clinical trials or real-world studies that specifically taking into account Lambda but we've got laboratory data where they looked at it and compared it to other variants.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
There is some information that is emerging that shows it is important and it may have some mutations that may allow it to spread and some mutations that may allow it to escape some immunity so to speak.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Moshabela says the findings on this variant are still preliminary.
In terms of the vaccines, it is comparable to the Alpha which is dominant in the UK.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
The WHO has not classified yet as a variant of concern where we have the Alpha, Beta and the Gama. It is still a variant of interest because it is still being studied.Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/asiandelight/asiandelight2002/asiandelight200200084/140633767-coronavirus-disease-cells-3d-rendering-new-2019-novel-coronavirus-covid-19-infection-.jpg
More from Local
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
COVID-19: SA records 15,501 new cases and 457 deaths
The Health Department says 3,631,102 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA.Read More
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers
Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
Who approved the 'special groups' vaccination circular?
Director and founder at the Health Justice Initiative, Fatima Hassan, questions whether the Ministerial Advisory Committee suggested that this was a good way of using limited supplies.Read More
Jacarandas are at a greater risk of encountering frost damage - Expert
Dr Jennifer Fitchett from Wits University explains that Jacarandas flowering earlier in South Africa is a result of climate change.Read More
Presidency confirms receiving SIU's final report on Digital Vibes contract
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was placed on special leave last month because of the R150 million contract. It's alleged that he benefitted when the COVID-19 communications tender was awarded to the company owned by his associates.Read More
They have destroyed livelihoods which we're trying to stop - eSwatini minister
eSwatini Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Manqoba Khumalo says 5,000 people are without jobs due to the protest.Read More
Number of intakes in Gauteng is fewer than nurses leaving the service - Denosa
Mandy Wiener speaks to Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa's Bongani Mazibuko about the shortage of nurses in the province.Read More