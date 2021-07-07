Streaming issues? Report here
What's the Tea? – Friend Codes
ZOOM Market Commentary
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
ZOOMM Business Unusual
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
Wendy Knowler
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Bob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa
Rob "Chief" Hersov - Founder & Chairman at Invest Africa
'Lambda not variant of concern yet, WHO still studying findings'

7 July 2021 7:43 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
WHO
COVID-19
Covid-19 variants
B.1.617 variant of COVID-19
Beta variant
Lambda COVID-19 variant
Alpha variant

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Mosa Moshabela about the Covid-19 Lambda variant first discovered in Peru.

A new Covid-19 variant is causing concern around the world.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the variant, Lambda also known as C.37, was first detected in Peru in August 2020.

The Financial Times is reporting the Lambda variant has a unique pattern of seven mutations in the spike protein that the virus uses to infect human cells.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the University of KwaZulu-Natal Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation Professor Mosa Moshabela about this new variant.

It is a variant of interest as classified by the World Health Organization because for a large extent it has been around for a long time, since 2020 and we have noticed that as of June it has taken over in Peru.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

We don't have what we call clinical trials or real-world studies that specifically taking into account Lambda but we've got laboratory data where they looked at it and compared it to other variants.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

There is some information that is emerging that shows it is important and it may have some mutations that may allow it to spread and some mutations that may allow it to escape some immunity so to speak.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Moshabela says the findings on this variant are still preliminary.

In terms of the vaccines, it is comparable to the Alpha which is dominant in the UK.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

The WHO has not classified yet as a variant of concern where we have the Alpha, Beta and the Gama. It is still a variant of interest because it is still being studied.

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation - University of KwaZulu-Natal

Listen to the full interview below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
