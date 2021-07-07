Streaming issues? Report here
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking

7 July 2021 8:22 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
'Whats Gone Viral'
ntando duma
disability parking

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by

Actress Ntando Duma: Pic Twitter //@dumantando20

_The Queen _actress Ntando Duma has landed in hot water after she cussed out a woman who confronted her for making use of a parking spot for disabled people.

Duma was live on Instagram when the incident happened. Social media users labelled Duma as rude and disrespectful.

Warning: The video contains some strong language.

Here are some reactions to Duma's video:

Duma has issued an apology.

Listen to what else has gone viral:




