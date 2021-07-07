WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking
_The Queen _actress Ntando Duma has landed in hot water after she cussed out a woman who confronted her for making use of a parking spot for disabled people.
Duma was live on Instagram when the incident happened. Social media users labelled Duma as rude and disrespectful.
Warning: The video contains some strong language.
The reason why Ntando Duma is trending 🤮I think she was way out of line and rude.#missSa2021 | mpofu | #nyannyan Bafana Bafana , judge mnguni. Ig live video. pic.twitter.com/17siDVVQdX— Mzanzi Trendz (@MzanziTrendz) July 6, 2021
Here are some reactions to Duma's video:
Finding a wheelchair parking occupied by an able-bodied person always inconveniences me as a wheelchair user . What Ntando Duma did is disrespectful and very rude— Benedictor ♥️ (@Ms_Benedictor) July 6, 2021
Ntando Duma filmed herself being a villain and somehow thought she was being a hero so proud of her work she posted it online. Now we have to side with old white women. We are too sober for this please.— Dumi Gwebu Edits (@dumigwebu) July 6, 2021
Let's remove the race thing here on this Ntando Duma video but focus on how disabled people in this country are not respected and have resources created for them abused by people who feel no shame in doing so!— Ivyn Sambo (@IvynSambo) July 6, 2021
That Ntando Duma video is so cringe worthy🤮🤮...She was so unnecessarily rude, imagine insulting an older person with their mother even iyooh👏🏿👏🏿 Clout will be the death of you kids. pic.twitter.com/mMWRVNYLuK— Woman's NOT Shirley!! (@7713_940) July 6, 2021
Duma has issued an apology.
July 6, 2021
