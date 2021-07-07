



The Department of Health has retracted on the circular of vaccination that would have seen ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MECs, and well as their direct staff to be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.

On Monday 5 July the department had issued a circular declaring Provincial Premiers and members of Parliament to jump the queue of those waiting to be vaccinated, which has been met with backlash from the public.

Many listeners argued that the decision for government officials and journalists to be vaccinated was flawed, to begin with as there are people who have comorbidities that still have not received vaccines.

I agree and think it was best to withdraw the circular because it was going to cause problems. Peter, Caller

Another caller by the name of Miranda mentioned that she was in agreement with the government in inoculating more young people as they are responsible for the countries economy. She also added that people living with comorbidities are also at higher risk of succumbing to Covid-19 complications.

I am in agreement with the government opening the up to other age groups as there are people in the 40s, 50s, and early 60 who are social and financial entrepreneurs, responsible for employing a huge group of people. Miranda, Caller

Another caller by Vusumuzi disagreed with Clement Manyathela when he said that the government is not sticking to one plan when it comes to vaccinations, which is a huge concern.

I don't see anything wrong with the government changing the strategy as long as they evaluate their processes along the way to see if it works. I feel like sometimes we disagree but never have solutions on ways of moving forward. Vusumuzi, Caller

