'It was best to withdraw the circular because it was going to cause problems'
The Department of Health has retracted on the circular of vaccination that would have seen ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, MECs, and well as their direct staff to be inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.
On Monday 5 July the department had issued a circular declaring Provincial Premiers and members of Parliament to jump the queue of those waiting to be vaccinated, which has been met with backlash from the public.
Many listeners argued that the decision for government officials and journalists to be vaccinated was flawed, to begin with as there are people who have comorbidities that still have not received vaccines.
I agree and think it was best to withdraw the circular because it was going to cause problems.Peter, Caller
RELATED: Who approved the 'special groups' vaccination circular?
Another caller by the name of Miranda mentioned that she was in agreement with the government in inoculating more young people as they are responsible for the countries economy. She also added that people living with comorbidities are also at higher risk of succumbing to Covid-19 complications.
I am in agreement with the government opening the up to other age groups as there are people in the 40s, 50s, and early 60 who are social and financial entrepreneurs, responsible for employing a huge group of people.Miranda, Caller
Another caller by Vusumuzi disagreed with Clement Manyathela when he said that the government is not sticking to one plan when it comes to vaccinations, which is a huge concern.
I don't see anything wrong with the government changing the strategy as long as they evaluate their processes along the way to see if it works. I feel like sometimes we disagree but never have solutions on ways of moving forward.Vusumuzi, Caller
Listen to the full conversation below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
More from Local
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'
Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy KnowlerRead More
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4.Read More
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments
'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.Read More
CUBAN TEACHERS: 'Invest in African solutions to African problems'
Founder and executive director of LEAP Science and Maths Schools, John Gilmour, describes spending R65-million on the specialists as highly disappointing as the country has capable maths and science teachers.Read More
Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs
Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm says the department of educations deadline for all staff to be vaccinated is said to be Friday.Read More
'Treat rheumatoid arthritis early and get things under control,' says expert
Specialist rheumatologist Dr Elsa Van Duuren urges people to get a diagnosis as it is best to treat rheumatoid arthritis early.Read More
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Carl Niehaus over the weekend while dressed in ANC regalia had brought the organisation into disrepute.Read More
DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt
DebtBusters found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% percent of their monthly net income servicing debt.Read More
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More