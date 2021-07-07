DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt
CAPE TOWN - With South Africans once again feeling the pressure from a harsher lockdown, many now have their backs against the wall facing high debt levels.
DebtBusters on Tuesday said to make matters worse, many South Africans were unable to save, which would jeopardise their future.
The organisation looks at data from thousands of South Africans who applied for debt counselling in the first quarter of this year.
The company found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% of their monthly net income servicing debt.
A July marks National Savings Month, DebtBusters said there were various reasons why South Africans found themselves in trouble.
These include salary cuts over the past year, and the prices of essential items increasing - forcing consumers to borrow to make up for the shortfall.
One woman said the pandemic had been a headache for her as her salary was reduced significantly.
Her company told staff that they would either need to close their doors or cut back on hours. So, from working four weeks a month, she now works only two weeks.
“It’s a big financial burden and my salary wasn't even coming close to me being able to pay my bond. Let alone paying for water and rates. I still have to make sure that I have money for the month to get to work,” she said.
And while she is grateful she has a job, her bills such as her bond are falling behind because she just can't keep up.
"At the moment, most of my bills are high, because of this pandemic. if they want to take me to court or lawyers, there's nothing I can do about it because the current situation I'm in is that I work seven days on, seven days off,” she added.
While she has the support of her husband, she said her motivation to keep going was her young son.
With no increases for staff at many companies, and some losing a section of their salaries anyway, there are concerns that people will continue to go insolvent.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81519200_open-empty-leather-wallet-no-money-in-pocket-empty.html?vti=mxg894698shohvpysa-1-11
More from Local
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments'
Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy KnowlerRead More
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4.Read More
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments
'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.Read More
CUBAN TEACHERS: 'Invest in African solutions to African problems'
Founder and executive director of LEAP Science and Maths Schools, John Gilmour, describes spending R65-million on the specialists as highly disappointing as the country has capable maths and science teachers.Read More
Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs
Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm says the department of educations deadline for all staff to be vaccinated is said to be Friday.Read More
'Treat rheumatoid arthritis early and get things under control,' says expert
Specialist rheumatologist Dr Elsa Van Duuren urges people to get a diagnosis as it is best to treat rheumatoid arthritis early.Read More
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Carl Niehaus over the weekend while dressed in ANC regalia had brought the organisation into disrepute.Read More
'It was best to withdraw the circular because it was going to cause problems'
Listeners weigh in on the vaccination circular that would have allowed ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, and MECs, as well as their direct staff, to jump the vaccination que.Read More
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible
Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.Read More
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?
Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'
Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
PICS: Dog owner sharing moments with taxidermied dog goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Huge refund paid in but credit card suspended as I didn't do minimum payment!'
Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show why FNB is reviewing its policy after she took up the case of a credit card client.Read More