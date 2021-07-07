It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp
The British and Irish Lions series has been thrown into disarray after four additional Springboks and six management staff members, including head coach Jacques Nienaber, tested positive for Covid-19, says Sport24.
Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard and Frans Malherbe joined lock Lood de Jager on the list of players with positive Covid test results this week.
The Springboks' second Test against Georgia is in dire jeopardy due to the latest positive Covid findings, which includes a Springbok masseuse - taking the overall tally to 11 new adverse results in South Africa's bubble.
The Georgians also returned four positive test results, SA Rugby revealed.
"These positive results are a setback and have underlined the danger of transmissibility of the delta variant," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux in a statement.
It has a kind of stage where it is crisis management time for SA Rugby, the Springboks and Lions series management because everything that is happening now falls under the British and Irish Lions tour and the medical teams and CEOs of both corporations are now frantic trying to stem the spread of the virus.Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24
Springboks are gonna be badly undercooked...if they do go ahead.Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
More from Sport
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach
Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with former coach Stuart Baxter.Read More
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final
Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.Read More
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo
Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the game.Read More
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work'
The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geoff Griffin's feat against England at Lord's in June 1960 would be achieved by a spinner given that South Africa's love for fast bowling.Read More
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement
The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership.Read More
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title
The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute with a free kick just outside the box.Read More
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.Read More
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt
Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.Read More