It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp





The British and Irish Lions series has been thrown into disarray after four additional Springboks and six management staff members, including head coach Jacques Nienaber, tested positive for Covid-19, says Sport24.

Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard and Frans Malherbe joined lock Lood de Jager on the list of players with positive Covid test results this week.

The Springboks' second Test against Georgia is in dire jeopardy due to the latest positive Covid findings, which includes a Springbok masseuse - taking the overall tally to 11 new adverse results in South Africa's bubble.

The Georgians also returned four positive test results, SA Rugby revealed.

"These positive results are a setback and have underlined the danger of transmissibility of the delta variant," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux in a statement.

It has a kind of stage where it is crisis management time for SA Rugby, the Springboks and Lions series management because everything that is happening now falls under the British and Irish Lions tour and the medical teams and CEOs of both corporations are now frantic trying to stem the spread of the virus. Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24

Springboks are gonna be badly undercooked...if they do go ahead. Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24

