It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
View all Local
Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka about the former president's ongoing contempt of court case. 7 July 2021 1:53 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Ca... 7 July 2021 1:37 PM
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court. 6 July 2021 11:50 AM
View all Politics
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all Business
DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt DebtBusters found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% percent of... 7 July 2021 10:53 AM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Lifestyle
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Sport
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Entertainment
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all Africa
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp

7 July 2021 2:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Springboks
Georgia
COVID-19

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spread of the virus.

The British and Irish Lions series has been thrown into disarray after four additional Springboks and six management staff members, including head coach Jacques Nienaber, tested positive for Covid-19, says Sport24.

Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handre Pollard and Frans Malherbe joined lock Lood de Jager on the list of players with positive Covid test results this week.

The Springboks' second Test against Georgia is in dire jeopardy due to the latest positive Covid findings, which includes a Springbok masseuse - taking the overall tally to 11 new adverse results in South Africa's bubble.

The Georgians also returned four positive test results, SA Rugby revealed.

"These positive results are a setback and have underlined the danger of transmissibility of the delta variant," said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux in a statement.

It has a kind of stage where it is crisis management time for SA Rugby, the Springboks and Lions series management because everything that is happening now falls under the British and Irish Lions tour and the medical teams and CEOs of both corporations are now frantic trying to stem the spread of the virus.

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24

Springboks are gonna be badly undercooked...if they do go ahead.

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy editor, Sport24

Listen below for the full interview...




7 July 2021 2:14 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Springboks
Georgia
COVID-19

More from Sport

Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach

7 July 2021 1:49 PM

Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with former coach Stuart Baxter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France

28 June 2021 9:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final

26 June 2021 8:27 PM

Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo

23 June 2021 1:23 PM

Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the game.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work'

22 June 2021 2:34 PM

The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geoff Griffin's feat against England at Lord's in June 1960 would be achieved by a spinner given that South Africa's love for fast bowling.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement

9 June 2021 5:47 PM

The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title

5 June 2021 6:45 PM

The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute with a free kick just outside the box.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May 2021 9:00 PM

Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over that distance by World Athletics' testosterone-reducing regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt

28 May 2021 6:24 PM

Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row

27 May 2021 3:18 PM

Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

CUBAN TEACHERS: 'Invest in African solutions to African problems'

Local

Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst

Politics

Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs

Local

EWN Highlights

WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID-19 restrictions

7 July 2021 8:46 PM

Assassins of president were 'professional' mercenaries: Haiti envoy

7 July 2021 8:10 PM

NICD confirms 21,427 new COVID-19 cases, 411 deaths in last 24 hours

7 July 2021 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA