Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst
Will former president Jacob Zuma be arrested today or not?
Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka political implications of Zuma’s ongoing case.
On Tuesday, the African National Congress national executive committee (NEC) said the flouting of COVID-19 regulations, threats of civil war and lawlessness in Nkandla were all engineered from within the party.
RELATED: ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party
RELATED: **No arrest for Zuma: It appears politicians are above the law - State attorney**
I strongly believe the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are overemphasising the support base.Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst
To claim that there would be a civil war is overemphasising the following that he has which is a tiny fraction of the membership base of the ANC and roughly 20% of the South Africa public if, in fact, he retained that base which was recorded during his time as president.Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
Specialist legal Reporter News 24 Specialist legal Reporter Karyn Maughan and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque also reported on the latest updates.
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Carl Niehaus over the weekend while dressed in ANC regalia had brought the organisation into disrepute.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Pietermaritzburg High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of sentence
Former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail by the Constitutional Court.Read More
ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party
Following a special NEC meeting on Monday, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said what happened in Nkandla did not represent a popular uprising.Read More
WATCH LIVE: ANC gives details of special NEC meeting
The party's senior members held a special NEC meeting on Monday where they discussed the implications of former President Jacob Zuma's last-minute decision to jail sentence.Read More
African National Congress NEC meeting: 'There is concern about violence'
Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia says former president Jacob Zuma might have pulled a crowd but the kind of crowd also matters.Read More
Jailing me during a pandemic at my age is same as sentencing me to death - Zuma
Former president Jacob Zuma addressed the members of the media outside his Nkandla home on Sunday evening.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid
Former President Jacob Zuma gives a public address live from his Nkandla homestead on matters pertaining to the Constitutional Court ruling against him.Read More
ANC KZN backs Zuma’s rescission application to the ConCourt
ANC KZN chairperson Sihle Zikalala said they were currently trying to fix differences within key sectors of society as Zuma’s debacle had reignited concerning divisions amid threats of defiance by his supporters.Read More
Zuma could dodge jail for now as ConCourt agrees to hear rescission application
Jacob Zuma filed an urgent application on Friday, calling on the apex court to relook its decision to have him incarcerated.Read More