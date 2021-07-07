Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst





Will former president Jacob Zuma be arrested today or not?

Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka political implications of Zuma’s ongoing case.

On Tuesday, the African National Congress national executive committee (NEC) said the flouting of COVID-19 regulations, threats of civil war and lawlessness in Nkandla were all engineered from within the party.

RELATED: ANC NEC: Civil war threats, lawlessness in Nkandla were created within party

RELATED: **No arrest for Zuma: It appears politicians are above the law - State attorney**

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture commission on 19 July 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

I strongly believe the supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are overemphasising the support base. Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst

To claim that there would be a civil war is overemphasising the following that he has which is a tiny fraction of the membership base of the ANC and roughly 20% of the South Africa public if, in fact, he retained that base which was recorded during his time as president. Ongama Mtimka, Political Analyst

Listen to the full interview below:

Specialist legal Reporter News 24 Specialist legal Reporter Karyn Maughan and Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque also reported on the latest updates.