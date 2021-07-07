Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach





JOHANNESBURG - Chippa United Football Club has appointed Gavin Hunt as their new head coach.

"Chippa United Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Gavin Hunt as the Club’s new Head Coach. Welcome to Eastern Cape, The Home Of The Chilli Boys," the club statement read.

Hunt was fired by Kaizer Chiefs in May after a dismal performance left the Soweto team outside the top eight.

The 56-year-old had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with former coach Stuart Baxter.

On Wednesday, two months after being asked to leave the Soweto giants, Hunt joins the Chilli Boys who by the skin of their teeth avoided relegation via play-offs

He replaces Lehlohonolo Seema, who joined Golden Arrows a few days after he secured Chippa’s DStv Premiership status during the play-offs.

Hunt was appointed Chiefs' head coach in September last year, but only lasted eight months.

He is one of the most successful coaches in South Africa having won four league titles, three titles at SuperSport United and one with Bidvest Wits.

Welcome to Eastern Cape, The Home Of The Chilli Boys.#PrideOfEasternCape#AyeyeChilliBoysAyeye🌶🌶🌶 pic.twitter.com/rpC3ITee6S — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) July 7, 2021

Speaking on his appointment, Hunt said, “I see this as a massive challenge and one that really excites me. The Eastern Cape as a region is where so many fantastic South African sportsmen and women hail from, and this area certainly deserves a successful Football Club that the locals can be proud of.

“The facilities here are outstanding and the passion of the people, both in the province and at the club is amazing. I can’t wait to start working again.”

Hunt will have a big task on his hand to remain in the position because in the 2020/21 season alone Seema‚ Dan Malesela‚ Siyabulela Gwambi and Vladislav Heric all took turns being in charge of the club.

This article first appeared on EWN : Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach